Asia Pacific > UPDATE – China releases final ETS allocation plan with minor adjustments, leaves key questions unanswered

UPDATE – China releases final ETS allocation plan with minor adjustments, leaves key questions unanswered

Published 02:51 on March 16, 2023  /  Last updated at 04:31 on March 16, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, China  /  No Comments

China’s environment ministry has released the final ETS allocation plan for the years 2021 and 2022, marginally easing the settings for coal-fired power plants compared to the previous draft while leaving the key issues of offset use and permit carryover unresolved.

Updates with reactions in the last section.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software