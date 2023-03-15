Asia Pacific > New Zealand “wasting money” on 2030 ITMOs, analyst says

Published 21:00 on March 15, 2023  /  Last updated at 11:05 on March 15, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand, Paris Article 6, Voluntary  /  No Comments

New Zealand should focus on cutting emissions at home rather than rely on international carbon credits to meet its 2030 NDC, a carbon analyst told a conference on Wednesday.

