Carbon neutral commodity claims need emissions accounting for entire supply chain, conference told

Published 05:04 on March 16, 2023 / Last updated at 05:04 on March 16, 2023 / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

Oil and gas companies may have eased off on making carbon neutral claims for commodity shipments, but work to improve methodologies for calculating lifecycle emissions of cargoes is an ongoing task that will be key to the greater use of carbon neutral commodities as part of company decarbonisation strategies going forward, an industry conference was told on Thursday.