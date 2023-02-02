Voluntary carbon market standards must require price transparency to eliminate profiteering, watchdog argues

Published 20:12 on February 2, 2023

Industry standards like the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (IC-VCM) should require VER price information from project developers in order to stamp out profiteering in the voluntary carbon market, as the vast majority of intermediaries refuse to publish their fees or profit margins on offset sales, according to a climate campaigner report published Thursday.