Voluntary carbon market standards must require price transparency to eliminate profiteering, watchdog argues

Industry standards like the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (IC-VCM) should require VER price information from project developers in order to stamp out profiteering in the voluntary carbon market, as the vast majority of intermediaries refuse to publish their fees or profit margins on offset sales, according to a climate campaigner report published Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.