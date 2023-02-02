Voluntary carbon market data firm publishes first ratings of corporate activity

Published 18:18 on February 2, 2023 / Last updated at 18:28 on February 2, 2023

A data aggregator published Thursday what it claims is the world's first rating of corporate activity in the voluntary carbon market (VCM), assigning a score to over 300 firms that have retired credits based on their share of emissions offset and the profile of units purchased.