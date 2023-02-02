Voluntary carbon market data firm publishes first ratings of corporate activity

A data aggregator published Thursday what it claims is the world’s first rating of corporate activity in the voluntary carbon market (VCM), assigning a score to over 300 firms that have retired credits based on their share of emissions offset and the profile of units purchased.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.