Asia Pacific > Taiwan adds eligible offset project types for local businesses

Taiwan adds eligible offset project types for local businesses

Published 08:02 on February 1, 2023  /  Last updated at 08:02 on February 1, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC  /  No Comments

Taiwan has extended the sources of emissions offsets that can be used by local businesses when they expand production capacity or build new thermal plants, as part of the government's effort to realise net zero by 2050.

Taiwan has extended the sources of emissions offsets that can be used by local businesses when they expand production capacity or build new thermal plants, as part of the government’s effort to realise net zero by 2050.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software