India commits over $4 bln on energy transition spend in annual budget

Green growth will be one of seven priority areas for the Indian government’s 2023-24 budget, released on Wednesday in India’s parliament, which included an allocation of over $4 billion to help meet the country’s net zero goals as well as contribute to reaching its energy security objectives.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.