India commits over $4 bln on energy transition spend in annual budget

Published 10:11 on February 1, 2023 / Last updated at 10:11 on February 1, 2023 / Asia Pacific, Other APAC / No Comments

Green growth will be one of seven priority areas for the Indian government’s 2023-24 budget, released on Wednesday in India’s parliament, which included an allocation of over $4 billion to help meet the country’s net zero goals as well as contribute to reaching its energy security objectives.