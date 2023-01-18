ANALYSIS: Macro, policy uncertainty driving big changes in EU carbon positioning

Published 16:51 on January 18, 2023 / Last updated at 17:02 on January 18, 2023

Growing economic pessimism, increased borrowing costs, and policy uncertainty have forced many European carbon market participants to either change the way they trade EUAs or to reduce their exposure to allowances, as speculators in particular appear to be backing away from the market amid the clouded outlook for 2023.