The EU must toughen a law regulating the bloc’s building stock to ensure overall climate goals are met, business and investor groups urged this week even as legislators are set to include the sector in a new carbon market.
Ahead of carbon market entry, business groups urge EU to double down on buildings
The EU must toughen a law regulating the bloc's building stock to ensure overall climate goals are met, business and investor groups urged this week even as legislators are set to include the sector in a new carbon market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.