EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:56 on January 18, 2023  /  Last updated at 15:05 on January 18, 2023  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs jumped to a six-day high on Wednesday morning, repeating the pattern of the previous session amid rising gas and power prices and as participants suggested the market was roiled by a short squeeze.

EUAs jumped to a six-day high on Wednesday morning, repeating the pattern of the previous session amid rising gas and power prices and as participants suggested the market was roiled by a short squeeze.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software