EUAs jumped to a six-day high on Wednesday morning, repeating the pattern of the previous session amid rising gas and power prices and as participants suggested the market was roiled by a short squeeze.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUAs jumped to a six-day high on Wednesday morning, repeating the pattern of the previous session amid rising gas and power prices and as participants suggested the market was roiled by a short squeeze.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.