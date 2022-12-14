Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) on Wednesday proposed to start taxing fossil fuel imports and some other carbon-related activities two years earlier than its previous proposal, as the government continues to work on its plan to gradually roll out a comprehensive carbon pricing system this decade.
Japan ministry proposes to move forward carbon levy start date
Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) on Wednesday proposed to start taxing fossil fuel imports and some other carbon-related activities two years earlier than its previous proposal, as the government continues to work on its plan to gradually roll out a comprehensive carbon pricing system this decade.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.