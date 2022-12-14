Japan ministry proposes to move forward carbon levy start date

Published 10:40 on December 14, 2022 / Last updated at 10:40 on December 14, 2022

Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) on Wednesday proposed to start taxing fossil fuel imports and some other carbon-related activities two years earlier than its previous proposal, as the government continues to work on its plan to gradually roll out a comprehensive carbon pricing system this decade.