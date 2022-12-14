The Australian Greens Party has thrown its support behind the government’s energy price control legislation, in exchange for an electrification package it says will accelerate the country’s decarbonisation efforts.
Australian Greens secure “significant” electrification package in exchange for support of govt’s energy price control bill
The Australian Greens Party has thrown its support behind the government’s energy price control legislation, in exchange for an electrification package it says will accelerate the country’s decarbonisation efforts.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.