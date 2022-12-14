Asia Pacific > China steel industry group releases emissions reporting requirements for consultation

China steel industry group releases emissions reporting requirements for consultation

Published 08:53 on December 14, 2022  /  Last updated at 08:53 on December 14, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, China  /  No Comments

An industry association for China’s iron and steel sector has released a set of draft requirements for emissions accounting and reporting,  as the ETS-destined industry is gearing up for its participation in the national carbon market.

An industry association for China’s iron and steel sector has released a set of draft requirements for emissions accounting and reporting,  as the ETS-destined industry is gearing up for its participation in the national carbon market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software