Japan approves J-credit methodologies for hydrogen, ammonia

Published 11:45 on December 14, 2022 / Last updated at 11:49 on December 14, 2022 / Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Voluntary / No Comments

The committee overseeing Japan’s J-Credit programme has approved methodologies making the use of hydrogen and ammonia as fuel, as well as hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, eligible to earn carbon credits, opening up carbon market opportunities for the numerous Japanese firms involved in building hydrogen supply chains with other nations in the Asia-Pacific.