Colombian offset project development may slow after the government halved the credit usage limit against the national carbon tax this month, but the simultaneous expansion of the $4/tonne fee to coal and interest from voluntary market buyers could help sustain demand, stakeholders told Carbon Pulse.
ANALYSIS: Colombian carbon tax reforms bring mixed signals to offset market
