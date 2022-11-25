SBTi urged to include mechanisms for permanent carbon removal in corporate net zero standard

Published 10:45 on November 25, 2022 / Last updated at 10:45 on November 25, 2022 / International, Nature-based, Voluntary / No Comments

A group of companies have urged the Science-based Targets Initiative (SBTi) to adopt more robust requirements for the use of permanent carbon removal technologies in the organisation’s corporate net zero standard, a document which aims to steer corporates on an emissions reduction pathway that aligns with a 1.5C scenario.