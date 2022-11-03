The European Commission is launching the third call for large-scale projects under the EU ETS-funded Innovation Fund, confirming an earlier intention for the call to be at €3 billion.
Brussels confirms a near-doubling of EU Innovation Fund cash in latest call
The European Commission is launching the third call for large-scale projects under the EU ETS-funded Innovation Fund, confirming an earlier intention for the call to be at €3 billion.
