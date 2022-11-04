The UK ETS Authority will proceed with legislating to introduce new legal obligations to publish compliance and other scheme data, it announced late Thursday, while shelving plans to release regular reports on permit holdings.
UK govt to push ahead with new ETS data publication rules, shelves plans for daily permit holdings reports
