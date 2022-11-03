The VCM is set to be the topic of several events organised on the margins of COP27 in Egypt this week, where experts are due to debate its merits over its weaknesses, while initiatives aimed at improving integrity highlight progress to date.
VCM integrity bodies tout ‘incremental’ approach as work continues
The VCM is set to be the topic of several events organised on the margins of COP27 in Egypt this week, where experts are due to debate its merits over its weaknesses, while initiatives aimed at improving integrity highlight progress to date.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.