Petroleum company Ecopetrol on Monday announced it has sold carbon offset-backed crude oil to a US-based refiner, the first of several such shipments planned by the Colombian entity that omits Scope 3 output.
Colombia’s Ecopetrol spurns Scope 3 emissions in first of four CO2 neutral crude shipments
Petroleum company Ecopetrol on Monday announced it has sold carbon offset-backed crude oil to a US-based refiner, the first of several such shipments planned by the Colombian entity that omits Scope 3 output.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.