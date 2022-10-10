Colombia’s Ecopetrol spurns Scope 3 emissions in first of four CO2 neutral crude shipments

Published 17:50 on October 10, 2022 / Last updated at 17:50 on October 10, 2022 / Americas, International, Nature-based, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Petroleum company Ecopetrol on Monday announced it has sold carbon offset-backed crude oil to a US-based refiner, the first of several such shipments planned by the Colombian entity that omits Scope 3 output.