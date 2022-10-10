GCC doubles carbon credit issuances as standards body starts to ramp up

The Global Carbon Council (GCC) issued 235,000 carbon credits on Monday, more than doubling its tally so far, as the standards registry starts to work through a large pipeline of projects.