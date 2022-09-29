Japan is seeking to enhance its role in the promotion and financing of low carbon projects in Asia, with a focus on kickstarting what officials term “transition technologies” that would nevertheless prolong the use of fossil fuel consumption if the emissions generated from that use, such as in power generation, are reduced or abated by those technologies.
ANALYSIS: Japan seeks Asian region to adopt broader use of technologies for lower emissions path
