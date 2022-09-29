China’s emission trading regulations yet to be examined, though legislation might be near -ministry

China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) said the legislation of the nation's emissions trading scheme is still awaiting further examination, though a lack of specific timeline has left observers questionting whether the carbon market will embedded in law before the end of the year.