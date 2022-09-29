China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) said the legislation of the nation’s emissions trading scheme is still awaiting further examination, though a lack of specific timeline has left observers questionting whether the carbon market will embedded in law before the end of the year.
China’s emission trading regulations yet to be examined, though legislation might be near -ministry
