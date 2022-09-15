Turn the mitigation hierarchy upside down, carbon fund manager says

Published 04:21 on September 15, 2022 / Last updated at 04:21 on September 15, 2022 / International, Nature-based, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The head of a global carbon fund has argued that the mitigation hierarchy surrounding offsets needs to be turned on its head, and that it was unjust for rich nations to withhold revenues that stem from carbon markets to poorer nations that need it.