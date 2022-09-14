A Berlin-based startup that aims to help the cement industry slash its carbon emissions has secured €10 million in Series A funding.
German startup scores €10 mln in funding to help decarbonise cement industry
A Berlin-based startup that aims to help the cement industry slash its carbon emissions has secured €10 million in Series A funding.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.