Steelmakers may need to cover up to a fifth of their input costs as they struggle to pass on the costs of their decarbonisation efforts through 2050, according to a consultancy report published on Thursday that nonetheless expects the world to need 15% more steel than currently by mid-century.
Decarbonising steel by 2050 requires input costs to rise by 15-20% -report
The investment needed to decarbonise the steel and iron ore industry by 2050 could reach as high as $1.4 trillion over the next three decades, in order to finance “revolution” across every stage of the value chain, consultants said in a report released Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.