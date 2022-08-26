US real estate company commits $5 mln to smallholder forestry VER programme

Published 16:40 on August 26, 2022 / Last updated at 16:40 on August 26, 2022 / Americas, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A New York-based logistics real estate firm on Thursday announced a nearly $5 million investment into a nascent forest carbon offset programme for small landowners, a move expected to generate hundreds of thousands of VERs.