Veteran offset developer ties up with blockchain marketplace to underline Web3 influence

Published 17:12 on August 26, 2022 / Last updated at 17:12 on August 26, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Bavardage, Canada, China, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A veteran project developer has teamed up with a blockchain marketplace to underline the ongoing inroads of decentralised finance and digitalisation in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) that threatens to undermine traditional intermediaries.