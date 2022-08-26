Australian power and gas player Origin sets 2050 net zero target, excludes upstream gas assets

Australian power and gas company Origin Energy has set a new target to reach net zero Scope 1-3 emissions by 2050, as well as raised its short and medium term emissions targets for 2023 and 2030, as it released its first climate change transition action plan (CTAP) on Friday.