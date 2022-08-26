Thailand signs MoU with Verra to align domestic carbon market with global standards

Published 05:05 on August 26, 2022 / Last updated at 05:05 on August 26, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation (TGO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with offset standard developer and manager Verra to support the implementation of the Southeast Asian country’s voluntary emissions reduction programme, known as T-VER.