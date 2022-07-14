A clean energy technology firm will retool an idled California biomass plant into a dual-purpose facility to supply emissions-free power while capturing and storing CO2, the company reported this week.
Clean power innovator’s newest California acquisition aimed for low-carbon electricity production, CCS
