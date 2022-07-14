Italian oil and gas firm Eni secured more than 2 million carbon credits over 2021 from its investments in African nature-based projects, the company said in filings published this week.
Oil company Eni secured more than 2 mln offsets in 2021 via African deals
Italian oil and gas firm Eni secured more than 2 million carbon credits over 2021 from its investments in African nature-based projects, the company said in filings published this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.