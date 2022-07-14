A developer has opened a tender for up to 680,000 carbon credits of vintage 2008-15 generated by a REDD+ project in Peru.
Developer opens tender for pre-2016 REDD+ credits from Peruvian project
A developer has opened a tender for up to 680,000 carbon credits of vintage 2008-15 generated by a REDD+ project in Peru.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.