A Pennsylvania judge this week scheduled tentative fall session dates after the Q3 RGGI auction in ongoing litigation to block implementation of the state’s newly enforced power sector cap-and-trade regulation.
Pennsylvania court lists fall court dates in RGGI case after Q3 auction
A Pennsylvania judge this week scheduled tentative fall session dates after the Q3 RGGI auction in ongoing litigation to block implementation of the state’s newly enforced power sector cap-and-trade regulation.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.