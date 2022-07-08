Pennsylvania court lists fall court dates in RGGI case after Q3 auction

Published 18:01 on July 8, 2022

A Pennsylvania judge this week scheduled tentative fall session dates after the Q3 RGGI auction in ongoing litigation to block implementation of the state’s newly enforced power sector cap-and-trade regulation.