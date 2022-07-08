UPL launches European leg of ag-focused gigatonne carbon goal

Published 16:18 on July 8, 2022 / Last updated at 16:18 on July 8, 2022 / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Sustainable agriculture firm UPL on Friday announced the European leg of its plan to sequester 1 bln tonnes of CO2 through the generation of carbon offsets.