Financial entities’ CCA holdings bounce back, while compliance entities give up ground

Published 23:57 on July 8, 2022 / Last updated at 23:57 on July 8, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Speculators saw their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) rebound slightly this week as the third quarter began, while compliance entities’ position decreased for the first time in five weeks, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.