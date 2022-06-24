CCA emitters favour V23s and V21s, speculators scoop up V22s

Published 23:29 on June 24, 2022

Compliance entities continued to raise their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net length, while speculators reversed course and added length, taking advantage of CCA price weakness amidst declines across financial markets, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.