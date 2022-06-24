Americas > ARB board member backs tougher LCFS targets for California at Scoping Plan meeting

ARB board member backs tougher LCFS targets for California at Scoping Plan meeting

Published 23:05 on June 24, 2022  /  Last updated at 00:06 on June 25, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

A member of California's Air Resources Board (ARB) spoke up for more stringent targets for the state's LCFS during the second day of the board's 2022 Scoping Plan meeting Friday, while others said they were concerned about the plan's heavily reliance on carbon capture.

