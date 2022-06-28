Grappling with energy security worries, G7 reaffirms climate goals

The G7 and several invited developing countries agreed to work together to accelerate climate action while ensuring their energy security, according to a statement on Monday, the second day of the three-day leaders' summit in Germany that has seen several climate-related announcements.