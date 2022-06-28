Canada’s environment ministry is to further delay the start of compliance obligations under the Clean Fuel Standard (CFS) to the end of 2023, the Canadian Press reported late on Monday, citing final regulations obtained ahead of their intended publication.
Canada to further delay Clean Fuel Standard start date to end-2023 -media
