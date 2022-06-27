EU ministers arrived in Luxembourg on Monday for two-day talks to reach a united position on several Fit for 55 (FF55) climate policy reform proposals, aiming to keep pace with the European Parliament in the two-track legislative process.
EU nations seen sticking close to Brussels on current ETS, split over ETS2 funds
EU ministers arrived in Luxembourg on Monday for two-day talks to reach a united position on several Fit for 55 (FF55) climate policy reform proposals, aiming to keep pace with the European Parliament in the two-track legislative process.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.