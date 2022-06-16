Americas > NA Markets: CCAs trend lower with broader markets, RGGI holds ground

NA Markets: CCAs trend lower with broader markets, RGGI holds ground

Published 22:55 on June 16, 2022  /  Last updated at 00:18 on June 17, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices dropped this week in line with macroeconomic weakness across broader markets, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) ended the week relatively flat on continued strong bid interest.

