UN talks bring climate damage to the fore ahead of Egypt summit

Published 20:41 on June 16, 2022 / Last updated at 20:43 on June 16, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Rich-to-poor payments for climate-related harm is set to be the focus of year-end UN climate negotiations, experts said on Thursday as interim talks wrapped in Bonn amid concerns over whether voluntary carbon market infrastructure should feature in a new global emissions trading regime.