A US hemp exchange and benchmark price provider has teamed up with the Washington DC-based National Industrial Hemp Council of America (NIHC) to develop carbon sequestration opportunities in the country’s industrial hemp market.
US hemp industry cultivating plan to generate carbon credits
A US hemp exchange and benchmark price provider has teamed up with the Washington DC-based National Industrial Hemp Council of America (NIHC) to develop carbon sequestration opportunities in the country’s industrial hemp market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.