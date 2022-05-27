CN Markets: China CO2 price stable, but economic woes sour outlook

Published 12:31 on May 27, 2022

Allowance prices in China’s carbon market inched up over the past week, but market sentiment is turning bearish as participants expect mounting economic worries to hold back market development.