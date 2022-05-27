Asia Pacific > INTERVIEW: AirCarbon Exchange spies an opportunity after CBL rolled N-GEO vintage contracts

Published 16:27 on May 27, 2022  /  Last updated at 16:30 on May 27, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Division lines have been drawn in the battle to win market share in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) after AirCarbon Exchange (ACX) said Friday that it’s not going to follow the route followed by rival Xpansiv's CBL and introduce a rolling contract for its nature-based standardised spot contract.

