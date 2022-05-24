Trafigura teams up with software firm to set up platform for tracking supply chain emissions

Trafigura has joined forces with a US software company, Palantir, to develop a technology services platform for the calculation and reporting of emissions across commodity supply chains, the global commodities trader announced on Tuesday.