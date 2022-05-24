Trafigura has joined forces with a US software company, Palantir, to develop a technology services platform for the calculation and reporting of emissions across commodity supply chains, the global commodities trader announced on Tuesday.
Trafigura teams up with software firm to set up platform for tracking supply chain emissions
