Vermont nears final passage of Clean Heat Standard for buildings sector

Published 20:34 on May 2, 2022 / Last updated at 22:34 on May 2, 2022 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

Lawmakers in Vermont’s Senate last week passed a bill to create the US' first ever Clean Heat Standard (CHS), a market-based policy designed to lower GHG emissions in the building sector.