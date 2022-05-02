CO2 output under the RGGI cap-and-trade programme rose in the first quarter of 2022 as greater oil-fired generation in the Northeast offset steep reductions in the market’s southern region, according to data updated Friday.
RGGI emissions press higher in Q1 as oil burns overwhelm
CO2 output under the RGGI cap-and-trade programme rose in the first quarter of 2022 as greater oil-fired generation in the Northeast offset steep reductions in the market’s southern region, according to data updated Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.