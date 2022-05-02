RGGI emissions press higher in Q1 as oil burns overwhelm

CO2 output under the RGGI cap-and-trade programme rose in the first quarter of 2022 as greater oil-fired generation in the Northeast offset steep reductions in the market’s southern region, according to data updated Friday.