Pennsylvania court to hear combined GOP, coal industry arguments against RGGI regulation

Published 23:36 on May 2, 2022 / Last updated at 23:36 on May 2, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court this week will hear GOP lawmakers and a collection of coal companies and labour organisations make their case for blocking the implementation of the state’s newly-published RGGI regulation, after a previous hearing was cancelled.